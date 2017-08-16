Does San Francisco's Washington High play in front of the best backdrop in high school football

For your consideration, we present what may be the most picturesque backdrop in all of high school football. Welcome to Washington High School in San Francisco:

Washington High School. I'll let you guess the city. pic.twitter.com/BfANLxTsHl — Brian VanderBeek (@ModestoBeek) August 15, 2017

This photograph should be an actual postcard of peak Americana, and is almost more believable as a painting than an actual moment in time. But that’s what it was.

Yes, there are nearly immaculate scenic football fields in Hawaii and across America’s midwest. It’s a hard ask for any to be more picturesque than that view of the Golden Gate bridge.

