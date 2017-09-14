Dolphins players footing lodging, travel bills for stranded Miami Central football team

Miami Dolphins players displaced by Irma rescue high school football team Irma stranded in Vegashttps://t.co/jX0uPu0WIA — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 14, 2017

In many ways, a horrific natural event like Hurricane Irma has brought the best out in people. Members of the Miami Dolphins are the latest to step up for those in need.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the Dolphins had their opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers postponed and are practicing this week in Oxnard, Calif. Knowing the feeling of being displaced by Hurricane Irma, some prominent Dolphins players are helping the Miami Central football team. The Miami Herald reports on the Dolphins’ generosity.

The traveling party for No. 7 Miami Central consists of 69 players, coaches and administrators who have been in Las Vegas ever since last Friday night’s 24-20 win over No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). As such, the program is financially strapped as it the cost of lodging and transportation have grown to the multiple tens of thousands of dollars, per the Herald.

At least seven members of the Dolphins have stepped up to foot the bill, including Reshad Jones, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Ndamukong Suh, Kenny Stills, Lawrence Timmons and Laremy Tunsil.

“I’m ecstatic because anytime you see an organization like the Dolphins think about and take care of a high school team like ourselves, that’s amazing,” Miami Central coach Roland Smith told the Herald. Smith was drafted by the Dolphins in 1991 out of the University of Miami.

While Miami Central is 3-0 and sits among the country’s elite programs, that doesn’t mean it is flush with cash.

“We don’t have a budget like the Dolphins,” Smith told the Herald. “We don’t have a budget like a college. We don’t have a national budget to stay extra days after a game and stuff like that.”

When the team’s flight back to South Florida was cancelled, and other flights impossible to book with a party of 69 people, the team has remained in Vegas. According to the Herald, the SpringHill Suites near the Las Vegas Convention Center has become the temporary home. The group is leaving in staggered parties of six, seven, and eight people per flight, with the bulk of the group scheduled to return by Friday.

And the Dolphins are taking care of the expenses – even transportation costs once those affiliated with Miami Central land.