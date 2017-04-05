Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) denies having interest in hiring Ray Rice as assistant football coach

Don Bosco Prep Director/President Jim Heuser sent out a letter dated April 4 flatly denying any report that former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice had been hired by the school.

“This meeting was mischaracterized by media reports to suggest there was some more permanent role for Ray Rice at DBP. This is not now, nor ever was, the case,” wrote Heuser.

The letter stated that Rice was on campus Monday to speak on the topic of domestic violence. Heuser said in the letter, which was obtained by NorthJersey.com Tuesday night, that the topic is not often discussed with young men.

“The goal of the meeting was to have our players listen and learn about the devastating effect Ray’s actions had for his family and for his own life, as well as to hear about his commitment to rehabilitation,” stated Heuser.

Monday evening, there were multiple media reports that Rice had been hired as the school’s new running backs coach by new Ironmen head coach Mike Teel. On the surface, the hiring makes sense. Teel and Rice played together at Rutgers and were successful together

However, Rice’s football career came to an end in 2014 when video of him punching his then-fiancee Janay surfaced. The NFL briefly suspended him, then when the full video went public, suspended him indefinitely, only to reinstate him in November of 2014. He has been unable to revive his career as an NFL running back.

So, what we’re really dealing with is two kind of different issues. I know my phone was still beeping yesterday from North Jersey coaches saying they believed Don Bosco was all set to hire Rice, but then backed off because of the backlash. This is at least one theory. I, personally, don’t believe it.

The second, much bigger question, would be, whether or not the school should hire Rice. Let’s back up for a minute. Teel has some spots to fill on staff after the controversial departure of Greg Toal (and yes, that story isn’t going away). It’s only natural to think he would reach out to those close to him and want to surround himself with people he believes in. In any business, in any situation where you’re looking to hire someone, relationships are important. While many people will never forgive/forget Ray Rice for what happened, Mike Teel might. He also – we would believe – know Ray Rice a lot better than someone who has only watched the video.

Heuser’s letter makes it clear that Rice has not been hired and will not be by the school — and from a truly practical standpoint, if Rice maintains his residence in New Rochelle, who would want to make that trip every day? And perhaps with the Toal situation still simmering, the Bosco administration felt like, this is not the right time. My first thought when I heard this was that Rice was not “hired” but was going to serve as a volunteer assistant coach in some capacity. For now though, Rice’s only role appears to be as a speaker.