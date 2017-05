Donovan Gregory, a 6-4 small forward in the Class of 2019, capped Team Charlotte’s victory at the Under Armour Association on Saturday with a poster dunk.

The dunk, which comes at the 4-minute mark in the video below, drew a technical foul. Gregory and the defender had previously gotten entangled earlier in the game.

Among those on hand to watch was Lamar Odom, which was on the Team Charlotte bench and seemed to approve of the dunk.