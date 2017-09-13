Don't expect a warning from No. 1 football prospect Justin Fields about his decision

Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields is the consensus No. 1 high school football player in the country with the perfect mix of an aerial and ground attack, evident in his seven rushing touchdowns and seven touchdown passes this season.

That kind of dual-threat ability has Alabama Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU and Florida State all drooling at the thought of landing the 6-foot-3, 220-pound star.

If you’re in to the social media rumor mill you can find rampant speculation and theories about where he’ll end up.

When he’ll let us all know where he’s headed is a lot less clear.

Don’t expect that to change.

“I’ll probably just throw a video up and tweet it out or something,” Fields said. “I don’t know when I’ll be ready to commit, but I won’t set a date to announce or anything like that. I’ll just put it out.”

Fields doesn’t only have rare ability on the gridiron, he’s also a rarity in this regard: He’s a five-star prospect who loathes the pomp and circumstance that accompanies the label.

“I just don’t like all of the extra attention,” Fields said. “Even with the coaches; I don’t want a bunch of coaches from the same school texting me all the time. Luckily the schools recruiting me know not to do that with me. I’m more concerned with working to get better. Doesn’t matter that I’m No. 1. I only care about getting better. When I feel like I know where I want to go I’ll just put it out.”

