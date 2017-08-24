Don't look now, but Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is connecting with top recruits on FaceTime

Who needs an at-practice visit when you can hit the kids up on FaceTime?

That’s apparently the newest approach from Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, who spent some minutes in recent days FaceTiming with a pair of elite recruits from Frederica Academy (Ga.). Meyer was able to get both five-star wide receiver Jashawn Sheffield and four-star athlete Jaylin Simpson in one shot during off time between or after both Ohio State’s practices and summer workouts at Frederica Academy.

Sheffield posted a photo of the pair in a FaceTime chat on his Twitter account.

Meyer is almost certainly not the only coach to employ all the smartphone tools at his disposal to lure top recruits, but it’s notable to see Meyer doing so to connect with a pair of players in Georgia at a time when he can’t get away from campus for long enough to meet or watch the players in person.

It’s also clearly part of a larger strategy for how Meyer and his Ohio State staff are able to connect with players outside the Buckeye State. You can almost hear Meyer’s logic now: Let Jim Harbaugh go climb tree houses and sleep over in a teen’s family’s living room. I’ll just FaceTime the kid once Harbaugh is back on the road.

Efficiency, thy name is Meyer. Now, if Sheffield and/or Simpson picks Ohio State come February, expect everyone to start recruiting solely via FaceTime and Skype.