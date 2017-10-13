Reports: Dorian Hardy aggressor in post-practice fight, no longer committed to Penn State

Former Paramus Catholic (N.J.) star Dorian Hardy was the aggressor in a post-practice fight that left a freshman football player in the hospital, according to an NJ.com report published Friday.

On Thursday, Hardy’s father said that a now-fired assistant coach, Michael Mitchell, punched Hardy in the face when a fight broke out last week at the school. Mitchell’s account of the story differs from Hardy’s.

“They tried to kill my son,” Michael Mitchell told NJ.com. “I just hope he makes it through this and isn’t hurt for the rest of his life.”

According to the father, Miles Mitchell, a freshman, got into an altercation with Hardy and another player. Mitchell was beaten so badly he ended up in the hospital with a concussion.

In Hardy’s telling, he came to the aid of a teammate who was hit in the back with a helmet. Mitchell says he did hit another player in the back, but only to defend himself and a teammate after they were confronted by the two older players.

Hardy’s mother told NJ.com that her son’s college scholarship was in jeopardy, and 247Sports reported Friday that Dorian was no longer committed to Penn State.