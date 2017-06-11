Top 10 defensive end Dorian Hardy commits to Penn State

Paramus Catholic (N.J.) defensive end Dorian Hardy announced on Sunday that he has committed to Penn State.

Hardy was rated a four-star prospect and as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite.

Hardy recorded 37 tackles (eight for losses) this past season with St. Joseph (Montvale) before he transferred to Paramus Catholic.

Hardy also registered 3.5 sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Hardy was a highly recruited prospects. He had a long list of offers from schools that included Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, among many others.