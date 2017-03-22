Breaking down Dorian Thompson-Robinson's final seven

LAS VEGAS — Four-star, dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) announced Tuesday his final cut of seven schools he’s considering for his college career.

Thompson-Robinson, ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and No. 50 player overall in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, is planning a summer announcement. His latest list includes three Pac-12 schools, two from the ACC, one from the Big 10 and another from the SEC.

Not included in the final list, which was on a list of 12 he released in February, is Alabama.

Final 7.

Cal

Florida State

Michigan

North Carolina

Oregon

South Carolina

UCLA #ThankYouGod — DTR. (@DoriansTweets) March 22, 2017

“This is my final list, I won’t be revealing anything further until making my announcement this summer,” Thompson-Robinson said late Tuesday night via phone interview. “I’m weighing all my options, but as I’ve always said, education comes first and then football.

“But when it does come to football, what I do on the field will be exploited by the program I choose.”

Thompson-Robinson talked to USA Today in December after Bishop Gorman won its eighth consecutive state championship. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller said he grew up an Ohio State fan, but the aspiring dentist also didn’t reveal his current favorite college team because it was among the first 15 schools that offered him scholarships.

From that original list of 15, the two schools that made his final seven are UCLA and Michigan.

Though the Class of 2018 star has always remained consistent that his education is top priority, not the football program, Cal has received a commitment from four-star, dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez. Also, four-star Braxton Burmeister from La Jolla (Calif.) flipped his commitment from Arizona to Oregon, and will be headed to Eugene in the fall.

Brandon McIlwain, another dual-threat quarterback, just finished his freshman season with South Carolina and could make it hard to find playing time. And after serving as a backup to Tate Martell at Bishop Gorman for three years, Thompson-Robinson is not the type of talent to ride the pine.

According to the website startclass.com, three of the top four rated dental schools are on his final list of seven: UCLA (1), Michigan (3) and North Carolina (4). Add in the darkhorse, Florida State, and that is still an impressive quartet for Thompson-Robinson to choose from.