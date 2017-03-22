Top 5 quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson reveals his Final 7

Less than a month after Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a four-star dual-threat QB from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), announced his final 12, he announced his final seven on Tuesday night.

Thompson-Robinson, ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and No. 50 player overall in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, is planning a summer announcement.

Thompson-Robinson has spent his high school career, to this point, playing behind star QB Tate Martell, who has since moved on to Ohio State, and being used as a receiver.

Final 7.

Cal

Florida State

Michigan

North Carolina

Oregon

South Carolina

UCLA #ThankYouGod — DTR. (@DoriansTweets) March 22, 2017

Bishop Gorman is the three-time defending Super 25 champion and enters the 2017 season with a 54-game winning streak. Only Kimberly (Wis.) has a longer active 11-man streak with 56 wins in a row.