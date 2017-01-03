Dorian Thompson-Robinson's mother fires back on navel gazing over Michigan QB coach's departure

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the nation’s top junior quarterback prospects, despite spending his junior season sitting on the bench at Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman. Of course, there was a good reason for that: The four-star prospect was behind another four-star, future Ohio State passer Tate Martell. Regardless, it will be up to Thompson-Robinson to lead the Gaels’ quest for a fourth-straight USA TODAY Super 25 National Title in 2017, and that — and his natural talent — makes him one of America’s top junior prospects.

Thompson-Robinson holds scholarship offers from 17 of the nation’s top programs, and is reportedly high on Michigan, Oregon and UCLA, among other teams. He’s expected to commit to a school this summer, which makes the recent move of Michigan quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch to UCLA particularly intriguing. Fisch will be the new offensive coordinator for the Bruins, and he certainly won’t stop recruiting Thompson-Robinson now.

However, as others have jumped on Fisch’s recent decision as a harbinger of Thompson-Robinson’s direction, the prospect’s own mother was quick to warn not to read into what her own son might think about the coaching change.

Thank goodness this is ultimately @DoriansTweets decision. I have 3 degrees. Not getting anymore. I'll help him make best decision for him. https://t.co/qxRabIFA9u — Melva T-Robinson (@mtrobinson) January 2, 2017

Does any of this mean that Michigan has a significant advantage now, or would with Fisch still in tow? No. But it does mean that there’s someone who is looking out for his future far beyond football. Both Michigan and UCLA are strong academic institutions, and both have terrific coaching staffs. One now has Jedd Fisch leading the entire offense where he has left a quarterbacks coaching-sized hole in the other. Read into that what you will as the murky wheel of recruiting gossip turns.