Dorsey's big night keys Loyola victory vs. Shreve

Behind 29 points from Tony Dorsey, Loyola was able to get past Captain Shreve 73-69 Friday night in a non-district contest in the Flyers’ gym.

The Gators lost despite 24 points from Cameron Davis and 14 from Isadore Pryor.

Bossier 61, Minden 39: The Bearkats dominated the Tide, jumping out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Sophomore Jacoby Decker led the way with 21 points, while Tyrese English added 15.

Northwood 57, North DeSoto 36: At Northwood, JaMichael Bryant poured in 17 points and Keith English added 12 for coach Ronnie Howell. North DeSoto was topped by Queranti Johnson with 15 and Greg Hall with 12.

Red River 69, Lakeview 67: Chase Mitchell led five Bulldogs in double figures with 18 points in the loss. Tyler Sterling, Jalen Gould, Michael Bradford and Tyreke Lofton added 10 points apiece.

Girls

Captain Shreve 60, Loyola 50: Victoria Hart scored 12 points and Dezyre Black 10 as the Lady Gators picked up a non-district victory. The Flyers lost despite 18 points from Alex Williams and 10 apiece from K.C. Sims and Chelsea Johnson.

Minden 53, Bossier 50: At Minden, the Lady Tiders (21-2, 4-0) placed four players in double figures in the District 1-4A victory. Destini Powell (12), Straw Batton (11), Derrica Gilbert (10) and Bre Rodgers (10) led the way. Bossier was topped by Kelsey Marshall (14), Destiny Thomas (13) and Chloe Walker (12).

Woodlawn 66, Benton 48: Mary Caldwell scored 21 points, while Janeicia Kendrick added 14 and Lamonica Plater 10 for the Lady Knights. Emily Ward posted a game-high 27 points and Qua Chambers 16 for the Lady Tigers.

Huntington 81, Fair Park 48: De’Asia Dixon scored early and often in piling up 28 points to lead the Lady Raiders, who also got 12 points from Taylor Bell. The Indians’ Deborah Ford scored 20 in the loss.

Southwood 56, Parkway 17: The Lady Cowboys dominated play behind Jaiylan Brown’s 17 points and 10 from Sheniqua Coatney.

Evangel 74, Haughton 47: The Lady Eagles ran their record to 20-6 overall and 6-1 in district play with the win. Tiara Young compiled a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Breonna Frierson did the same with 12 points and 10 boards. Madison Laboy added 15 points and Meagan Laboy 10.

Red River 69, Lakeside 51: Mikayia Hallmon keyed the Lady Bulldogs’ win with 16 points while Oksanna Williams added 14 and Morgyn Payne 12. Jhasmine Lewis topped Lakeside with 17.

Natchitoches Central 50, Ruston 48 OT: At Ruston, Kierra Brimzy’s 18 points allowed the Lady Chiefs to escape with a District 2-5A win. Jolie Williams added 13 points and Jada Duncantell 11 for NCHS.

