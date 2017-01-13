Doss guard Jaylon Hall commits to Wright St.

A Louisville basketball prospect is heading to the Buckeye State for his college career.

Doss senior guard Jaylon Hall announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to Wright State. According to a recent Q&A he did with the Courier-Journal, Hall also had a scholarship offer from Youngstown State.

Through 17 games this season, Hall is averaging 18.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, leading the Dragons in scoring. As a junior, Hall helped lead the Dragons to the Kentucky Sweet 16 final, averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds through the regional tournament. Hall also went to the state tournament with Doss in 2015.

In The Courier-Journal’s preseason poll of coaches, Hall was the No. 2-ranked player in the Sixth Region and No. 24 in the state.

“Jaylon has a ton of potential,” Doss coach Tony Williams said in the Q&A. “He’s long and he can play the 1 and 2 and stretch to the 3. He’s only tapped into 30 or 40 percent of his potential. He’s not quite a man yet physically, and he still has a lot to learn about the game. I think Youngstown and Wright State are following him for his potential. Once he grows into his frame, the sky is the limit for him.”