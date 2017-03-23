Doss' Hall, Butler's Jeffries named all-stars

Doss High School’s Jaylon Hall and Butler’s Tasia Jeffries will represent Louisville in next month’s Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Games.

The 26th annual event will match some of the top seniors from Kentucky and Ohio against each other. Games are set for April 8 at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, with the girls to play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Hall, a 6-foot-6 guard, has committed to Wright State University. Jeffries, a 5-8 guard, has signed with Saint Louis University.

Here are the complete rosters:

* Kentucky girls: Zyah Beal (Boone County), MacKenzie Coleman (Metcalfe County), Janiya Davis (Hopkinsville), Emmie Harris (Boyle County), Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood), Tasia Jeffries (Butler), Ally Johnson (Beechwood), Hannah Langhi (Marshall County), Kristen Mayo (East Carter), Whitney O’Mara (Mason County), Kiara Pankins (Lafayette), Princess Stewart (Franklin County), Jada Stinson (Elizabethtown), Maddie Waldrop (Murray), Grace White (Grayson County). Head coach – Hager Easterling (East Carter). Assistants – Larry Just (Butler), Rechelle Turner (Murray).

* Ohio girls: Dee Bekelja (Solon), Maddie Blyer (Hoover), Alexah Chrisman (McAuley), Mariah Copeland (Toledo Notre Dame), Haylie Crouch (Springboro), Brelynn Hampton-Bey (Toledo Notre Dame), Victoria Harrison (Centerville), Juliauna Howard (Lakota West), Sarah Leyendecker (Mercy), Jamari McDavid (Kenton Ridge), Maria Pisciotta (Mount Notre Dame), Dai’Shona Polk (GlenOak), Alexis Stover (Solon), Caroline Taphorn (McAuley), Leah Wingeier (Newark). Head coach – Dan Wallace (McAuley). Assistants – Ed Foulk (Kenton Ridge), Trish Kruse (Solon).

* Kentucky boys: Princewill Anosike (Perry County Central), James Baker (Meade County), Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville), Peyton Broughton (North Laurel), Tim Dalton (Lawrence County), Jaylon Hall (Doss), Taveion Hollingsworth (Paul Dunbar), Tray Hollowell (University Heights), Tony Jackson (North Hardin), Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson), Jaylen Sebree (Christian County), Terry Taylor (Bowling Green), Chris Vogt (Graves County), Cole VonHandorf (Covington Catholic), Trace Young (North Hardin). Head coach – Scott Chalk (Paul Dunbar). Assistants – Josh Frick (Graves County), Shannon Hoskins (Perry County Central).

* Ohio boys: Tristan Bartoe (Vinton County), Naz Bohannon (Lorain), Lynn Bowden (Warren Harding), B.J. Duling (Newark), Logan Hill (Massillon Jackson), Evan Kuhlman (Lakota East), Corry Long (Hughes), Joe McBride (Lake), Tommy Schmock (Lakewood St. Edward), Darryl Straughter (Canton McKinley), Riley Voss (Moeller), Kaleb Wesson (Westerville South), Austen Yarian (St. Ignatius), Will Yoakum (Delaware), Kyle Young (Massillon Jackson). Head coach – Tim Debevec (Massillon Jackson). Assistants – Andy Vlajkovich (Warren Harding), Matt Combs (Vinton County).

TIDBITS

* St. Francis is accepting applications for boys and girls basketball head coaches. Email St. Francis athletic director Tony Butler for more information at tbutler@stfrancisschool.org.

* The Male baseball team will host the Bill Watts and Earl Driskell Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The schedule: North Oldham vs. Male (6 p.m. Friday), North Oldham vs. Butler (11 a.m. Saturday), Butler vs. Male (1:30 p.m. Saturday).

* The Lenny Lyles Invitational track and field meet is set for Saturday at Central. Field events will start at 8:30 a.m. and running events at 10 a.m. Louisville-area teams expected to compete are Ballard, Brown, Butler, Central, Holy Cross, Jeffersontown, Male, Mercy, Pleasure Ridge Park, Seneca, Shawnee, Spencer County, St. Xavier, Valley and Western.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.