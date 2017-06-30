Georgia basketball coaching legend Doug Lipscomb to take break from the game

Georgia basketball coaching legend Doug Lipscomb has decided to “step away from the game for a little while,” he told the Marietta Daily Journal.

Lipscomb has been the coach at Wheeler (Marietta) since 1992 and build the program into a national power that has appeared in the Super 25 in several seasons.

“I think it’s something I need to do,” he told the Daily Journal. “I don’t have a time frame for how long this will be. Right now, I’m just going to enjoy the summer. I’m still going to teach and look at other avenues, but right now, I’m going to take a break from coaching.”

Lipscomb missed the end of last season with an illness. He did not say how long the break would be or whether it would be permanent.

Lipscomb has won more than 600 games and six state titles, with the most recent coming in 2015.

Mario Mays, who ran the program in Lipscomb’s absence, hopes to be elevated to head coach.

“That’s my hope and plan, but it will be up to the administration,” Mays told the Daily Journal. “This is all still a brand-new situation. I’ve been with the program for a long time and put the work in, so it’s my hope that we’ll be able to keep this program moving forward the way coach Lipscomb would want.”