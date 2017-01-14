Dowling Catholic turns in best outing of the year in win over Fort Dodge

WEST DES MOINES, Ia. — On Tuesday night, Mike O’Connor challenged his team to shoot better. The Dowling boys’ basketball team lost that night to crosstown rival Valley, and if the Maroons had just made a few more shots, O’Connor believes they might have won.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, and the Maroons made O’Connor’s wish come true and more. They made shots. They played stout defense. They went on runs and doubled up the opposition in what O’Connor called their best outing of the season.

The Maroons beat Fort Dodge, 70-35, on Saturday afternoon at Dowling Catholic High School. It was Dowling’s second win in as many days, and its sixth in its last eight games, while the Dodgers have now dropped their last two after a three-game winning streak.

“Probably the best team performance we’ve had this year,” O’Connor said. “We have to put games together. We did last night and we did again today. We’re getting to the time of the year where we need to do that.”

The game carried a little bit of extra weight, as both the Maroons (8-3) and the Dodgers (6-4) were at the top of the CIML’s Iowa Conference entering the weekend. Even more, it was a matchup that should’ve taken place in mid-December, but weather pushed it back a month.

As such, the teams broke the usual Tuesday-Friday routine of the regular season and squared off Saturday. The first quarter suggested an exciting back-and-forth game would unfold, as Dowling led just 13-11 after eight minutes.

The back-and-forth play continued midway through the second quarter until the Dowling defense buckled down and forced turnovers and tough shots. A handful of Fort Dodge misses led to easy buckets for the Maroons, who led 33-20 at half.

“There were some lingering effects from the Johnston game,” said Fort Dodge Tom Daniel, referencing the Dodgers’ 70-53 loss to Johnston on Friday night. “We probably let that game beat us twice. When things get bad, we’re not mentally tough enough yet to get through those moments.

“We’re a little young in spots, in terms of experience, and we need to learn to fight through that. It did get away from us, and you have to be able to battle back.”

Such was the plan entering the second half, but Dowling did not allow it. The Maroons continued to roll, outscoring the Dodgers 57-24 over the final three quarters. They drained 10 3-pointers en route to 29 total field goals — 16 of which came between the second and third quarters.

At game’s end, just one Dowling player scored in double figures — Sam Olson, who sank three triples and finished with 18 points. Sam Ingoli and Joey Kern each added nine while John Waggoner and Blake Clark both poured in six. In all, 11 different Maroon players contributed points.

“I got a few layups in transition early on, and that kind of sparked everything,” Olson said. “We didn’t shoot very well against Valley, which was a big game for us. We were all kind of bummed about that. We kind of took that personally so in practice, we worked harder at it. That helped today.”

Saturday’s result put a nice bow on a two-game stretch for Dowling — they clobbered lowly Marshalltown, 79-28, on Friday night. But the schedule only gets tougher from here. Of the Maroons’ remaining 10 games, seven are against teams with winning records.

But if they play like they did Saturday, O’Connor likes his team’s chances in all 10 of those games and any more that could come after.

“We’ve been practicing like that, so I have to believe it’s going to continue,” he said. “We just need to keep our guys focused on getting better and understanding that every day is an opportunity to get better.”

Fort Dodge (35) – Mosley 11, M. Clayton 10, Read 4, S. Clayton 8, Peterson 2. Also played – Jackson, Naylor, Bowser, Artis, Chavez, Gehlhausen, Fumagalli, Strait. Totals: 14, 5-12.

Dowling Catholic (70) – Ingoli 9, Coffin 3, Olson 18, Kern 9, Waggoner 6, Clark 6, Bell 4, Yacinich 5, Lathrum 2, Snyder 3, Miller 5. Also played – McMurray, Coppola, Evans. Totals: 29, 2-5.

Dowling Catholic 70, Fort Dodge 35

Fort Dodge 11 9 8 7 – 35

Dowling Catholic 13 20 20 17 – 70

3-point field goals – Dowling 10 (Olson 3, Clark 2, Coffin 1, Kern 1, Yacinich 1, Snyder 1, Miller 1), Fort Dodge 2 (M. Clayton 2). Fouls – Dowling 11, Fort Dodge 10. Fouled Out – None. Technical Fouls – None.

Dowling girls hold off Fort Dodge



The Dowling Catholic girls’ basketball team held off a furious comeback to beat Fort Dodge, 53-51, on Saturday afternoon.

The Maroons broke open a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 31-19 halftime lead. But behind the sharpshooting of Justice Crooks, the Dodgers charged back to trail just 42-40 after the third quarter. They would close the gap all the way at the start of the fourth.

The lead changes continued, only for the Maroons (11-2) to hang on for a two-point victory. Shariah Smith and Crooks combined to score 32 for the Dodgers (6-5), but both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Crooks led all scorers with 17 points behind five 3-pointers. Smith followed with 15. Dowling’s Emma Gaber was the lone Maroon to finish in double figures with 13 points. Mia Cataldo and Jacey Koethe both added nine and Caitlin Clark and Josie Filer each added seven.

Fort Dodge (51) – Smith 15, Harvey 6, Crooks 17, Lessmeier 4, Van Zyl 7, Murman 2. Totals: 18, 5-8.

Dowling Catholic (53) – Clark 7, Cataldo 9, Wanek 2, Moses 6, Filer 7, Keothe 9, Gaber 13. Also played – Ketcham. Totals: 18, 12-21.

Dowling Catholic 53, Fort Dodge 51

Fort Dodge – 11 8 21 11 – 51

Dowling Catholic – 21 10 11 11 – 53

3-pointers – Dowling 5 (Cataldo 3, Gaber 1, Clark 1), Fort Dodge 10 (Crooks 5, Smith 2, Harvey 2, Van Zyl 1). Fouls – Dowling 14, Fort Dodge 18. Fouled Out – Fort Dodge: Smith, Crooks. Technical Fouls – None.

