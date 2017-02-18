Doyline honors state championship team

DOYLINE — In Class B and C school around the state, Friday nights mean something different in the fall and winter.

You see a community in a gym cheering on their local high school basketball teams. Growing up in Doyline you lived basketball.

On Friday night at Doyline’s homecoming, the community celebrated an accomplishment that has not happened in 50 years — a state basketball championship. The Panthers have come close other times with six other state runner -p trophies to their credit, including back-to-back state runner-ups in 1994-95.

So what would make this state championship any different than any other school’s championship. Look at the coach and the roster and you will see.

LHSAA Hall of Fame Coach James Roach was the coach in 1967. Roach was a former Panther who had been coaching Doyline for the past seven years when they achieved the feat.

Doyline finished the season with a 41-6 record that year and ended with an 18-game winning streak. According to a Jerry Byrd article from 1967, the Panthers had to survive “Murder’s Row” through the playoffs by defeating Holly Ridge, Pitkin, and Washington. The Panthers won the state championship in overtime over perennial powerhouse Florein, 55-53.

“They were special,’’ Roach said of his team. “They worked hard every day. They were dedicated. They were a great bunch of guys to coach.”

Said team captain Steve Causey: “We all grew up together playing on the playground. We set this goal in the fourth grade that we were going to win a state championship. The rest of us played with church teams and all we did was play basketball. We did anything we could to play.”

Roach continued to coach at Doyline for 30 years and won 835 games. Roach had coached Doyline to four other state runner-up positions with the last one being in 1995 which ended his tenure in Doyline.

As you look on the roster, one particular name stands out — Tommy Joe Eagles.

Eagles was a powerhouse for the Panthers in 1967 averaged a double-double of 23.7 points per game along with 17 rebounds per game. Eagles finished with 23 points and shared Outstanding Player honors with Florein’s George Corley.

Jerry Nolan who scored 23 points in the championship said of the game, “Tommy Joe was a committed guy and knew what to do with a basketball. I knew to give it to Tommy Joe.”

Eagles left Doyline to play at Louisiana Tech. He returned to coach and took over as head basketball coach in 1985 where he led the Bulldogs to an NIT Final Four and an NCAA appearance.

Eagles then took over coaching positions at Auburn and University of New Orleans. Eagles died in 1994.

“It was an honor,’’ Doyline teammate Larry White said. “He made us appreciate being winners. You don’t want to give that up. We had two coaches and we had a silent one named Tommy Joe Eagles. Tommy Joe wouldn’t say much to you until you horsed around and then you might get a basketball up side the head or back. He would remind you that we didn’t do this for fun but to win.”

The ’67 Panthers stayed closed through the years. Jimmy Stewart was on the third team for all state. He received a scholarship to play basketball and baseball for Northwestern State.

Stewart had a stint with AAA Salt Lake City in 1974. Stewart returned to his roots and became principal at Doyline.

One of his first tasks was to bring back Roach as the coach of the Panthers.

Looking back at their schedule, you find a graveyard of schools that no longer exist like the 1967 Class C state champs Dubberly Eagles who were a thorn in the Panthers side that year giving them two of their six losses that year.

A little village on Lake Bisteneau went down to the Alexandria Coliseum and brought home not only a state championship for the team but for a community.