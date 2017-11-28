Dozens of elk take over high school football field in rural Oregon

Thanksgiving is a day to be spent around family and football. Apparently that’s true of members of the animal kingdom as much as humans.

As captured by Oregon paper the Daily Astorian, dozens upon dozens of elk took to the football field at Seaside High School to take an impromptu napflix and chill session.

The elk reportedly left their mark on the field, leaving elk droppings for anyone who hoped to use the field over the long holiday weekend. Without outside intervention, the elk waste was left for school officials on Monday.

While the Thanksgiving holiday made for a particularly timely backdrop for the latest elk arrival, it isn’t the only time they’ve made a temporary home on the Seaside field. They were also hanging out there in October, as you can see below:

This could all mean only one thing: Seaside has the wrong mascot. Forget the Seagulls. Seaside Elk it is.