Who are lottery picks if there were a high school basketball draft?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 16, 2017
The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday night with 14 teams vying for the No. 1 overall pick. That got USA TODAY High School Sports wondering about the top players in high school basketball, regardless of class and what if they were eligible to be drafted.
Who would be lottery picks? Here is one view of the top 14:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Pos.:</strong> PF<br /> <strong>Ht.:</strong> 6-10<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> 247 Sports Composite rankings: No. 1 in Class of 2018</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports Images</p>
ALL-USA Boys Basketball, jaren jackson, Kevin Knox II, marvin bagley iii, michael porter jr., Mo Bamba, Mohamed Bamba, nba draft, Trevon Duval, Zion Williamson, News
