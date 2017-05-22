NorCal squad Drake takes league title in 19-inning game that stretches into second day

There are epic contests, and then there is the Bay Area’s 2017 MCAL title game.

Drake eventually escaped with the MCAL title on a walk off home run by Owen Hamilton. It came 18 innings and a day after the game against Marin Catholic started.

As reported by the Marin Independent Journal, Drake and Marin Catholic played five hours on Friday night, eventually finishing the 18th frame just after midnight. Per California Interscholastic Federation rules, the teams were required to restart the contest the following day.

They did just that, with Hamilton promptly achieving what he and his teammates couldn’t the night before, driving out the game-winning blast with two outs in the bottom of the 19th.

“Baseball’s like music,” Drake senior Keegan Pedersen told the Independent Journal. “There are little lulls and then there will be a crescendo out of nowhere. But, hey, that’s why everybody plays baseball. … It was like one long dream-nightmare. Every inning was a roller coaster, every inning was something new. We came up with a million ways not to score. I can’t explain it.

“It honestly feels like a 16-hour game. Everybody says that they got some sleep, but I guarantee they were up until 3 in the morning thinking about this moment. I got maybe two hours and I’ve had four Red Bulls in the last 24 hours.”

Once those Red Bulls wore off, Pederson and his teammates finally got a chance to rest in earnest. Hopefully they took advantage of it; they take on Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd on Wednesday.