Dream game? Bishop Gorman, IMG players say they want to match up

Brendan Radley-Hiles has a unique perspective on what might be a dream matchup between Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), the teams that finished 1-2 in the Super 25.

Radley-Hiles played at Bishop Gorman as a sophomore and transferred back home to Southern California where he played last season for Calabasas. On Dec. 30, he announced that he was transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.

On Saturday night on Twitter, Radley-Hiles said IMG wants to play at Bishop Gorman in Week 3.

@IMGAFootball WANTS TO PLAY @BishopGormanFB !!!

WEEK #3

IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. Period ❗️ — Brendan Radley-Hiles (@Bookie_44) January 15, 2017

This came after Gorman QB Dorian Thompson noted that Gorman was looking for a national game for that weekend, although it is unclear if the schools have a mutual opening there or would consider a game on another date.

Note that no games have been announced as contracts and TV arrangements are worked out, but it makes for great offseason fodder.

And so Thompson-Robinson responded:

Call in! We don't turn down a soul.🐾 We want y'all just as bad as y'all want us bookie book! 📲 https://t.co/FrccomXWrm — DTR. (@DoriansTweets) January 15, 2017

Whether the game actually happens only time will tell. But it makes for some fun speculation.