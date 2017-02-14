DreamFearlessly contest begins for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.

Sixteen athletes will begin in a bracket for each event with the athlete having the most votes in each matchup advancing to the next round. Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected in Phoenix, the Final Four host city, with the event to air on CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 pm. ET.

“American Family Insurance encourages everyone to ‘dream fearlessly’ and these inspiring athletes have done just that, in addition to putting in the hard work that is required to make dreams come true,” Dwayne Maddox, American Family Insurance advertising director, said in a news release. “We’re honored to support these athletes and their families, while giving fans the opportunity to be dream champions by voting for their favorites to be final contestants.”

Here is the schedule for each round:

• Round 1: Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET through Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. ET (16 Players)

Quarterfinals: Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. ET through March 1 at 1 p.m. ET (8 Players)

Semifinals: March 2 at 1 p.m. ET through March 9 at 1 p.m. ET (4 Players)

Finals: March 10 at 1 p.m. ET through March 17 at 1 p.m. ET (2 Players)

Winner Announcement: March 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Here are the 16 players in each event who are eligible for the contest:

Slam Dunk Championship

J.P. Moorman (Greensboro, N.C.)

Nate Pierre-Louis (Jersey City, N.J.)

Jaylen Sebree (Hopkinsville, Ky.)

Alfred Hollins (Phoenix)

Jordan Poole (Milwaukee)

Kyle Young (Massillon, Ohio)

Rodney Ray (Elmont, N.Y.)

Jay Shropshire (Summerville, Ga.)

Theo John (Champlin, Minn.)

Everett Ray (Addison, Texas)

Parker Hazen (Columbia City, Ind.)

Alex Reese (Pelham, Ala.)

Roberto Gittens (Tacoma, Wash.)

Isaiah Miller (Covington, Ga.)

Anthony Duruji (Potomac, Md.)

Bakari Simmons (Chicago)

Men’s 3-Point Championship

Cooper Neese (Cloverdale, Ind.)

Rylan Collins (Glendale, Ariz.)

Jake Kelsey (Holly Springs, N.C.)

Max Moses (Phoenix)

Drew Bethoney (Valrico, Fla.)

Evan Edmundson (Crosby, Minn.)

Adrian Farradas (Miami)

Jalen Foster (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Josh Kollman (Bothell, Wash.)

Kaden Herbert (Georgetown, Texas)

Evan Wall (Salado, Texas)

Noah Vickery (Palo Cedro, Calif.)

Daleth Washington (Indianapolis)

Conor Harkins (Greenwich, Conn.)

Ryan Birt (Plano, Texas)

Justin Cave (Savannah, Ga.)