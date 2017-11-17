DreamFearlessly Fan Vote winners announced, ready for Under Armour All-America Game

The fans have spoken and the Under Armour All-America Game has added its final two players thanks to the results of the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote.

Tevailance Hunt, a TCU commit, is a 6-1, 182-pound wide receiver. He beat Penn State commit Jesse Luketa, a 6-3, 238-pound linebacker from Mercyhurst Perp (Erie, Pa.) in the final on his side of the bracket. Hunt received 50.53% of the vote.

Dante Stills, a West Virginia commit, is a 6-4 265-pound defensive tackle. He beat Miami commit Cam’Ron Davis, a 5-9, 190-pound running back from Miami Carol City in the final on his side of the bracket. Stills received 50.58% of the vote.

Both players will receive their honorary jerseys during events on the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance at their schools.