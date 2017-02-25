Drew Kibler, Jack Franzman don't disappoint as records fall at state meet

INDIANAPOLIS – Take it from Drew Kibler and his Carmel swim coach: You ain’t seen nothing yet.

“We’re breaking state records, but we want to break national records,” coach Chris Plumb said. “We have high standards for this team. The word for tomorrow is ‘relentless.’”

The word during Friday preliminaries of the IHSAA boys state swimming and diving meet was “fast.”

State records fell in four of 11 events. Kibler and Zionsville’s Jack Franzman, both juniors, were under the state record in the 100-yard freestyle. Kibler set a national public school record in the 200 freestyle, crushing the state record by nearly four seconds.

Franzman also set a state record in the 50 freestyle, but he was thinking about Saturday’s 100 free final. Competition begins at 1 p.m. at the Natatorium at IUPUI.

“I think that one’s going to be much more interesting to watch,” Franzman said.

Franzman will be the freestyle anchor in the 200 medley relay, in which Zionsville had the top time of 1:30.30. That puts the Eagles within reach of the state and national public school record of 1:29.64 set by Chesterton in 2014.

Kibler began the record-breaking buzz when he clocked 1:33.30 in the 200 freestyle, breaking his own national 15-16 record of 1:33.36 from December’s junior nationals. The previous public school record was 1:33.70 by Maxime Rooney (Livermoore, Calif.) set last year. Kibler was .04 seconds off the overall record of 1:33.26 by Grant Shoults (St. Margarita, Calif.), also last year.

• Kibler, Franzman have a friendly rivalry

Plumb said Kibler didn’t warm up enough and was too slow in the middle 100 yards. Kibler concurred.

“I wasn’t really excited about it because I was definitely hoping for a lot more,” he said, adding that he is aiming at the overall record in the final.

He was nearly seven seconds faster than the second-fastest prelim of 1:40.24 by Franklin sophomore Jacob Destrampe. Kibler obliterated the state record of 1:37.06 held by North Central’s Peter Jameson since 2006.

Franzman, who swam the 50 free soon thereafter, was motivated by that.

“When I first saw it, I was just thinking, ‘Oh my God. How am I going to top that?’” he said.

He proceeded to post a time of 19.85, lowering the record of 20.06 set in 2015 by Kyle DeCoursey, also of Zionsville.

In the 100 freestyle, Kibler clocked 43.25 and Franzman 43.44, both under the state record of 43.52 set by Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni of Chesterton in 2014. Kibler aims at the national age-group record of 42.67, set by Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale, Ariz.) in 2014.

The fourth state record was by Carmel, whose time of 1:22.67 in the 200 freestyle relay came without Kibler. The Greyhounds’ foursome was Andrew Couchon, Charles Vaughan, Evan Kopp and Stefano Batista.

Zionsville, which had swimmers in the top three in 10 of 11 events, has assembled one of the best high school teams in Indiana history … and has little chance to overtake Carmel. The Greyhounds were top three in nine events and feature enough depth to make a run at a national championship, which is awarded when times are compared at the end of the year.

Carmel has finished first and Zionsville second at state in each of the past two years.

Call IndyStar reporter David Woods at (317) 444-6195. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.