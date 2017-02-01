Drumgo-Sharpe helps Newark boys rally past Glasgow

NEWARK – Coach Shannon McCants said it was a trap game.

His Newark Yellowjackets fell right into it, but quickly climbed out of the hole and rallied past Glasgow 58-48 on Tuesday.

The No. 7 Dragons were playing without their leading scorer, as point guard Devon Earl was out due to an illness. And No. 2 Newark was trying not to look ahead to Thursday’s showdown at No. 1 Mount Pleasant.

“That took a little bit away from the guys, just thinking, ‘Oh, their top point guard isn’t playing, it’s going to be easy,’” McCants said. “And then they jumped out on us.”

Glasgow built a 10-point lead after one quarter. But Chaz Knox took over in the second quarter, and Michael Drumgo-Sharpe dominated the third quarter as Newark (13-2) gradually took control on its home floor.

“It’s just all confidence,” Knox said. “Ten points down, we weren’t fazed or anything. We weren’t bothered by it. We knew we were going to come back.

“We weren’t even worried. We knew what was coming, and they knew what was coming.”

The Yellowjackets didn’t expect what was coming early. Devin McDowell, the Dragons’ 6-foot-6 junior center, had eight points and four rebounds in the first quarter as the Dragons pulled out to a 14-4 lead.

But McDowell went to the bench with two fouls in the second quarter, and Knox immediately took advantage. The 6-4 senior scored four straight baskets – three off of offensive rebounds – to pull Newark within 14-12.

“I need to bring energy for the team as a senior and as one of the big men on the team,” Knox said. “If our guards’ shots aren’t falling, then someone needs to step up to the plate and be able to take the lead.”

Knox had 11 points and eight rebounds in the quarter, but the Yellowjackets still trailed 24-23 at the half.

Drumgo-Sharpe took it from there. The 6-2 junior cut loose for 13 points in the third quarter, driving inside repeatedly after four 3-point attempts missed the mark in the first half.

“My shots weren’t falling like normal,” Drumgo-Sharpe said. “So I just figured I saw a lot of wood, take it to the rack. I’ve got one gear, and that’s go.”

He went coast-to-coast with a rebound, and Roland Byrd swiped an inbounds pass and went for a layup that pushed the Yellowjackets ahead 34-27.