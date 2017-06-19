Dual-threat QB Jace Ruder, No. 1 player in Kansas, commits to North Carolina

Dual-threat quarterback Jace Ruder, ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in Kansas, has committed to North Carolina. He announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Ruder, from Norton (Kan.), is also ranked as the No. 16 dual-threat QB, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He spent the weekend in Chapel Hill and then chose the Tar Heels from among 17 reported offers. His visit to North Carolina followed visits to Florida and Georgia last week.

Ruder, 6-3 and 205, decommitted rom Tulsa in late May.

He threw for nearly 1,600 yards last season with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions and ran for nearly 750 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ruder makes two quarterback commitments within day for Larry Fedora and his staff. Tyler Shough, the starting quarterback at powerhouse program Chandler High in Arizona, committed to the Tar Heels on Thursday. Shough is ranked as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and the No. 2 player overall in Arizona.