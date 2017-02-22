Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Gallery

Dubuque Hempstead boys, Johnston girls win Class 3A state bowling titles

The Dubuque Hempstead boys and Johnston girls won Class 3A state bowling team championships Wednesday at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.

Hempstead’s boys finished with a total score of 3,194, followed by second-place Marshalltown (3,111) and third-place Davenport North (3,072). For the girls, Johnston topped everyone with a score of 3,107. Cedar Rapids Prairie earned second with 3,023 and Muscatine got third with 3,005.

This is the second straight year Johnston, Prairie and Muscatine have finished 1-2-3 in the state team tournament.

The Dubuque Hempstead team finished first Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at the 3A state bowling tournament at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.

The Dubuque Hempstead team finished first Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at the 3A state bowling tournament at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.

Hempstead also showed well on the individual side, landing the No. 1 and 4 spots in the field. Justin Lanser took first place with a score of 480, tying a tournament high with 245 in the second round to clinch first place. Cody Beck got fourth with a score of 459.

Rounding out the boys’ top five were No. 2 Alex Diercks of Linn-Mar (470), No. 3 CJ Bakoylis of Davenport North (468) and No. 5 Kalen Rios of Iowa City West (457).

Hanna Duver of Des Moines Lincoln bowled a 500 and beat the field by 20 pins to claim the 3A title. Davenport Central freshman Maddie Smith placed second with a score of 480. Johnston got two bowlers in the top five — No. 3 Chantelle Forester (479) and No. 5 Madi Singleton (460). Linn-Mar’s Mackena Diercks got fourth with a score of 469.

, , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

Latest News