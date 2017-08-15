Coach K says Marvin Bagley is 'a special basketball talent'

Marvin Bagley III’s addition to the Duke basketball team was made official when the school announced that Bagley signed a financial aid agreement Tuesday.

In a news release, Duke said the Bagley plans to enroll in classes and join the basketball team prior to the fall semester. Classes begin at Duke in two weeks.

Bagley, a 6-11 forward, announced his commitment to Duke and his intention to reclassify to the Class of 2017 on Monday. Bagley, from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018. By enrolling this year at Duke, Bagley will be eligible for the NBA Draft next June.

“Marvin is a special basketball talent and a tremendous young man,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a news release. “He is completely dedicated to his improvement as both a player and student and, given his family’s deep history in this area, he is fully aware of what it means to be part of Duke University. We’re thrilled to add Marvin to our program.”

Bagley’s father is a Durham native and played at North Carolina A&T.

Bagley was an American Family Insurance All-USA First Team selection after averaging 24.9 points and 10.1 rebounds to lead Sierra Canyon to a 27-3 record.

Duke also will unretire Danny Ferry’s No. 35 for Bagley, who becomes the seventh freshman on the roster. It is the first time since 1999-2000 that Duke will have that many freshmen.