Duke, Kentucky and Oregon recruits give last ditch sales pitches to R.J. Barrett

Come Friday at 6 p.m. E.T. on TSN’s (Canada) Sportscentre, Montverde Academy (Fla.) star R.J. Barrett will make what he refers to as an “impossible” decision, picking between Duke, Kentucky and Oregon.

But before Barrett, a Canada native who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100, upgrades the 2018-19 roster for the Blue Devils, Wildcats or Ducks, one commit from each of the schools wants a word.

We had Apple Valley (Minn.) point guard Tre Jones, a Duke commit, John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.) point guard Immanuel Quickley, a Kentucky commit, and Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) forward Louis King, an Oregon commit, give their best 11th hour sales pitch to Barrett.

Here’s what they came up with.

