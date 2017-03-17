Duke, Kentucky, UCLA signees highlight Allen Iverson Roundball Classic rosters

The rosters have been revealed for the inaugural Allen Iverson Roundball Classic as part of a three-day event, April 19-21, in Iverson’s hometown of Hampton Roads, Va.

The weekend events include a dunk contest, a three-point contest, open scrimmages and an awards banquet in which the Allen Iverson High School Player of the Year will be named, with the main event being the game for top high school seniors on April 21 at Churchland High in Portsmouth, Va.

Among the players scheduled are Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., Kentucky signees P.J. Washington and Jared Vanderbilt, North Carolina signee Jalek Felton, Oklahoma signee Trae Young and UCLA signees Cody Riley and Kris Wilkes.

The full list for Team Honor and Team Loyalty can be seen in the image below.