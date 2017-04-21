Duke signee Gary Trent Jr. named Iverson National Player of the Year

Duke signee Gary Trent Jr. was named the Allen Iverson National Player of the Year on Thursday night at an award banquet in conjunction with the inaugural Iverson Roundball Classic in Virginia.

Trent, originally from Apple Valley, Minn., played his senior season at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.). He is ranked as the No. 7 player in the class by ESPN.com and No. 15 overall in the final USA TODAY Sports Composite rankings.

Trent is among many of the nation’s top players scheduled to play Friday night in the showcase game.