Duke signee Gary Trent Jr. wants to make his family proud at Jordan Brand Classic

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) senior Gary Trent Jr. was honored Saturday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I feel great being named to the Jordan Brand Classic,” said Gary Trent Jr. “I just want to go up there have a good time, show what I can do, and make my family proud.”

Trent Jr. is ranked the No. 8 player overall and No. 1 shooting guard in the Class of 2017 by ESPN. The 6-5 guard will join Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) five-star Wendell Carter Jr. at Duke next year.

As part of the event, Trent Jr. presented his parents, Gary and Natalia, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.