Wendell Carter Jr. was honored as the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.), to present the school with a banner to mark his selection to the April 14 game in Brooklyn.

Ranked No. 4 overall, No. 3 power forward in the Class of 2017 by ESPN. The Duke signee stands at 6-foot-10.

Carter presented his Dream Champion award presented by American Family Insurance to his mom, Kylia.