Duke snags commitment from five-star junior wing Joey Baker

Trinity Christian School (Fayetteville, N.C.) wing Joey Baker ended his recruitment announcing his commitment to Duke late Sunday night via Twitter.

I'm joining the brother hood 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kDBB8iwfBp — Joey Baker (@Joey_bvker) October 30, 2017

Baker picked the Blue Devils over N.C. State, Wake Forest, Kansas, Florida, UCLA and Texas.

His commitment comes just over a week after he attended Duke’s Countdown to Craziness event.

The 6-foot-7 junior, who is ranked No. 13 overall in the ESPN 60, averaged 17 points a game with Team Felton (N.C.) on the Under Armour circuit this summer, and after helping the Crusaders clinch the state title in 2016, he led Trinity Christian School to the state title game last season averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game.

Baker is Duke’s first commit from the 2019 class.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY