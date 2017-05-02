Duke steals PG Jordan Goldwire from ... Eastern Kentucky?

Excited to announce that I will still be a Devil!🔵⚪️🔵 #BlueDevil pic.twitter.com/nLGNPvfKUJ — Jordan Goldwire (@j_gold11) May 2, 2017

Jordan Goldwire was projected to attend college in the South. He just wasn’t expected to land at Duke.

The Class of 2017 point guard who starred at Norcross High (Georgia) picked the Blue Devils ahead of the likes of Eastern Kentucky and Mercer, solid Big South programs that qualify as pay date programs for Duke.

“I was going to commit to Eastern Kentucky, but Duke showed interest recently, and it was something I couldn’t pass up,” the 6-foot-2 Goldwire told ESPN.com.

More than anything else, the opportunity seemed almost unfathomable just months ago. Even weeks ago.

And while Duke is still considered a favorite for top point guard prospect Trevon Duval, that won’t affect Goldwire’s decision to attend Duke.