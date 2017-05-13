Duke swoops in late and snags four-star wing Jordan Tucker

Whoever said coined the phrase “the early bird gets the worm” knew absolutely nothing about basketball recruiting; sometimes you’ve got to exercise patience to achieve dreams.

That was certainly the case for Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) wing Jordan Tucker who committed to his “dream school” Duke Saturday after taking an official visit to Durham, N.C., earlier this week.

“I spent a long time thinking about this college decision,” Tucker wrote on Twitter. “It feels like the best decision and fit for me. I know people may not agree with my decision, but I’m just a kid from White Plains, N.Y., following his dreams.”

Tucker was set to decide between Syracuse and Georgia Tech until Duke swooped in with a late offer last Sunday after the Blue Devils missed on Tampa Catholic’s (Tampa, Fla.) five-star wing Kevin Knox, who ended up picking Kentucky.

Tucker, who is ranked No. 40 overall in the ESPN 100, is the fifth commitment for the Blue Devils in the 2017 class joining Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) point guard Jordan Goldwire, Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr., Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. and Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) shooting guard Alex O’Connell.

