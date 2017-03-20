Menu
Dunbar's Hollingsworth named Gatorade POY

Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth is an early favorite for Mr. Basketball. Dunbar's Taveion Hollingsworth, right, shoots while defended by Doss' Nick Anderson during the boys' high school championship basketball game in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2016. Dunbar won 61-52. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Paul Lawrence Dunbar guard Taveion Hollingsworth is adding to his trophy haul.

Gatorade announced Monday morning that Hollingsworth has been named Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Hollingsworth, who is signed with Western Kentucky, won the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 as a junior and averaged 28.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior. The 6-foot-3 guard also took home 2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors.

Hollingsworth led Dunbar to its first state title last year and earned tournament MVP. Dunbar beat Doss, 62-51 in the final. Hollingsworth scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the final and averaged 21.5 points per game throughout the tournament. Dunbar did not qualify for the 2017 Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 after being knocked out in the district tournament by Lexington Christian Academy.

