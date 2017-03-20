Dunbar's Hollingsworth named Gatorade POY

Paul Lawrence Dunbar guard Taveion Hollingsworth is adding to his trophy haul.

Gatorade announced Monday morning that Hollingsworth has been named Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Hollingsworth, who is signed with Western Kentucky, won the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 as a junior and averaged 28.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior. The 6-foot-3 guard also took home 2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors.

Hollingsworth led Dunbar to its first state title last year and earned tournament MVP. Dunbar beat Doss, 62-51 in the final. Hollingsworth scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the final and averaged 21.5 points per game throughout the tournament. Dunbar did not qualify for the 2017 Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 after being knocked out in the district tournament by Lexington Christian Academy.

MORE PREPS COVERAGE

►Favorite hard to find in 100th Sweet 16 field

►Fern Creek’s Sweet 16 wait finally over

►Boys Sweet 16 by the numbers

►Ballard turned season around in Indianapolis

►Who’s Sweet 16 favorite? Coaches make picks

► Mercer County wins first Sweet 16 state title

►Collins riding momentum into Sweet 16

►Boys Sweet 16 bracket