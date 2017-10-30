USA Today Sports

Duncanville (Texas) enters Super 25 football rankings, top 10 unchanged

Duncanville (Texas) is the lone newcomer in this week’s Super 25 football rankings. The Panthers defeated DeSoto 24-14 Friday and enters the rankings at No. 25.

The top 10 teams remained unchanged, again led by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) who defeated Orange Lutheran 51-21 Friday.

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) and Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) each moved up two spots to Nos. 11 and 12, respectively. Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) fell from No. 11 to No. 24 following a 21-19 loss against Liberty.

