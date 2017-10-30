Duncanville (Texas) enters Super 25 football rankings, top 10 unchanged

Duncanville (Texas) is the lone newcomer in this week’s Super 25 football rankings. The Panthers defeated DeSoto 24-14 Friday and enters the rankings at No. 25.

The top 10 teams remained unchanged, again led by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) who defeated Orange Lutheran 51-21 Friday.

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) and Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) each moved up two spots to Nos. 11 and 12, respectively. Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) fell from No. 11 to No. 24 following a 21-19 loss against Liberty.