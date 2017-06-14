USA Today Sports

Washington Nationals draft manager Dusty Baker's son in 27th round

Washington Nationals draft manager Dusty Baker's son in 27th round

News

Washington Nationals draft manager Dusty Baker's son in 27th round

It’s been 15 years since Darren Baker nearly got trampled at home plate of Pacific Bell Park. It was Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, and J.T. Snow rounded third only to see Darren – the three-year-old son of then-Giants manager Dusty Baker – was standing at the plate. If not for Snow’s help, David Bell would have been on a collision course with Darren.

And today, when the Washington Nationals selected Darren in the 27th round with the 823rd pick of the MLB Draft, Darren became a part of the same organization that his father manages.

Are you feeling old yet?

MORE ON THE DRAFT:

Relatives of A-Rod, Clemens, Bellinger get picked

A shortstop at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif., Baker put forth a senior season impressive enough to garner a late selection by the Nationals. In 27 games, Baker posted a .396 batting average and .476 on base percentage with 23 runs and eight RBI. He also made nine appearances as a pitcher, but walked 46 batters in 50 1/3 total innings.

Baker is currently committed to Cal, so it appears unlikely that anyone will see the potential father-son duo in Nationals Park for some time. But one thing is for sure, Darren’s come a long way since that night at home plate.

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home