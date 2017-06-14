Washington Nationals draft manager Dusty Baker's son in 27th round

It’s been 15 years since Darren Baker nearly got trampled at home plate of Pacific Bell Park. It was Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, and J.T. Snow rounded third only to see Darren – the three-year-old son of then-Giants manager Dusty Baker – was standing at the plate. If not for Snow’s help, David Bell would have been on a collision course with Darren.

And today, when the Washington Nationals selected Darren in the 27th round with the 823rd pick of the MLB Draft, Darren became a part of the same organization that his father manages.

Are you feeling old yet?

A shortstop at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif., Baker put forth a senior season impressive enough to garner a late selection by the Nationals. In 27 games, Baker posted a .396 batting average and .476 on base percentage with 23 runs and eight RBI. He also made nine appearances as a pitcher, but walked 46 batters in 50 1/3 total innings.

Baker is currently committed to Cal, so it appears unlikely that anyone will see the potential father-son duo in Nationals Park for some time. But one thing is for sure, Darren’s come a long way since that night at home plate.