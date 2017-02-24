Duvall leads Bullitt East to win in 24th district final

The Mercy girls basketball team has had no problem this season taking a lead against Bullitt East. It was keeping that advantage against the host Chargers that once again proved problematic Thursday night for the Jaguars in Mt. Washington.

Backed by game-high 27 points from University of Louisville-bound guard Lindsey Duvall, the top-seeded Chargers turned the tables again on the second-seeded Jaguars, rallying from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter for a 75-69 win in the 24th District Tournament final.

“I think it was the fact that we just kept hustling,” said Duvall, who scored 10 points in the final four minutes, when the Chargers (25-7) went from trailing by four to taking their largest lead of the game at seven points. “Not even for one second did we doubt ourselves. We just kept going and it started falling into place.”

Things fell into place early for the Jaguars (15-14), who led by double digits in the teams’ regular-season meeting before losing, who made their first three shots to take a 6-0 lead while Bullitt East missed its initial five field-goal attempts. The Chargers, with four seniors and a junior in their starting five, would have another 0-for-5 stretch in the opening eight minutes, but stayed in it as Mercy went through a spell of seven turnovers in an eight-possession span.

“A lot of people have those,” Duvall said of the early cold shooting. “We knew we had to keep battling because eventually they’ll fall.”

The shots fell in the final 10 minutes especially, just after Mercy had taken either team’s largest lead of the game at 51-40 with 1:42 left in the third quarter by senior guard Sadie Ziesloft, who had 14 points off the bench.

After Duvall had hit a 3-pointer in front of Mercy’s bench to cap the first half, Bullitt East reserve sophomore guard Emma Ralph hit a rainbow 3 to get the Chargers back within single digits to start the fourth quarter.

“I think both those shots gave us momentum. One, going into halftime and two, going into the fourth quarter,” said veteran Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings, whose program has won five district titles and finished second four times in the last nine years. “I thought both of those were key for us.”

A putback by another reserve, senior post Camryn Muss, on the opening possession of the final period gave Mercy a 53-43 lead, which the Jaguars kept until the 6:35 mark of the fourth quarter.

Bullitt East scored on each of its next four trips down the floor to get within three points and didn’t trail again after a Duvall basket in the lane with 2:55 left. Following a Mercy turnover, Bullitt East senior guard Kirstie Henn gave her team its first lead since the 2:23 mark of the second quarter with a left corner 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the game.

“I think it got our team hyped and it led to our team winning the game,” said Henn, who had 16 points.

Duvall will get one more home game in the Sixth Region Tournament on Monday night. Meanwhile, Mercy will be on the road, with a 1-in-3 chance in Saturday’s draw of landing a trip to Butler.

“I told the kids, ‘We’re still playing. Keep your heads up because you have nothing to be ashamed of. You battled your butts off,'” said Mercy coach Keith Baisch, whose program’s last state title coincidentally came after losing in the district final. “I just said we have to shore up some things to get over that hump that when we get the lead, to keep the lead and finish the deal.”

“Come next week, we’ll be ready to go,” added Baisch. “All tonight did was really lets us know that we could draw a Butler in the first round. That’s what it really lets us know, but the last couple of years, it’s been all about the draw.”

BULLITT EAST 75, MERCY 69

24th District Tournament championship at Bullitt East High School

Bullitt East (25-7)

Lindsey Duvall 27p, 8r; Kirstie Henn 16p, 5r, 4s; Alyssa Peak 12p, 5r; Kathleen Scott 8p, 4a, 3r; Lauren Masden 6p; Emma Ralph 6p, 3a, 3r.

Mercy (15-14)

Danielle Feldkamp 19p, 6r, 3a; Sadie Ziesloft 14p, 6r; Camryn Muss 13p, 11r; Regan Berger 10p, 4a; Josie Woods 7p, 6r; Raquael Reese 2p; Hope Sivori 2p; Taziah Jenks 2p.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Lindsey Duvall, Kirstie Henn, Alyssa Peak and Kathleen Scott (Bullitt East); Danielle Feldkamp, Josie Woods and Sadie Ziesloft (Mercy); Sasha Makanda and Alexis Smith (Fern Creek); Telia Perks and Kamaya White (Jeffersontown); Abby Ritter (Whitefield).