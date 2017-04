It’s not Thursday so #TBT does not apply, but Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade posted a photo of himself on Twitter from 2000.

At the time, Wade was a star player at Richards High in Oak Lawn, Ill. He set school records for points and steals in a season as a senior and led Richards to a 24-5 mark. He averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a senior before heading to Marquette.