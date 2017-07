Dylan Classi, a Princeton-bound wide receiver at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), put up a pair of highlight reel catches during the USA Football 7-on-7 National Championships in Canton, Ohio.

Classi makes a diving one-handed grab and makes a catch over the back of a defender, pinning the ball against the defender’s back.

Classi had eight receiving touchdowns last season for the Crusaders.

See the highlights here: