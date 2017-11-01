USA Today Sports

Eagan (Minn.) enters top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Eagan (Minn.) enters top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Super 25

Eagan (Minn.) enters top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Eagan (Minn.) moved up four spots to No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

After last week saw little movement, there was a bit of shuffling throughout the rankings this week. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.) was the biggest mover, jumping five spots to No. 17.

The top five stayed put, with Reagan (San Antonio) the No. 1 team.

There were three newcomers this week, led by No. 21 Oconomowoc (Wis.).

, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home