Eagan (Minn.) enters top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Eagan (Minn.) moved up four spots to No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

After last week saw little movement, there was a bit of shuffling throughout the rankings this week. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.) was the biggest mover, jumping five spots to No. 17.

The top five stayed put, with Reagan (San Antonio) the No. 1 team.

There were three newcomers this week, led by No. 21 Oconomowoc (Wis.).