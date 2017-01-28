Eagles cruise to victory over hurting Bucs

MILFORD – After two tough matches in the last seven days, Milford came into Friday night’s dual at less than full strength.

That is never a good position to be in against Smyrna.

The matchup of the top-ranked teams in Division I and II was no contest, as the Eagles won 11 of the 14 matches – seven by pin – to cruise to a 57-15 victory.

“They’re the best for a reason,” Milford coach Don Parsley said of Smyrna, which has won the last four D-I titles.

The Buccaneers (7-1) have won the last three D-II crowns, and downed No. 2 St. Georges 44-36 and No. 4 Indian River 37-33 in the last week. Both teams will be favored to repeat in their respective divisions at the DIAA Dual Meet Championships on Feb. 14, but the head-to-head meeting wasn’t close.

The Eagles (9-2) kicked it off with another sharp performance from Dylan Andruzzi. The 88-pound freshman started the season with 11 straight losses against opponents weighing much closer to 106, high school wrestling’s lightest division. But Andruzzi picked up his third straight victory with a 6-2 decision over Anthony Sollie.

“He’s feeling his way out,” Smyrna coach Kurt Howell said of Andruzzi. “He’s kind of getting used to giving up the weight, and not getting as frustrated with himself. … We’re talking about finding escape routes when he gets stuck underneath the big guys, and he’s using them pretty well.”

Robbie Rosser scored a technical fall for Milford at 113, but the Eagles followed with pins from Nick Natarcola (120) and Cole Sebastianelli (126) and a 10-4 decision from Ryan Kelly at 132.

Smyrna freshman J.T. Davis trailed Milford senior Gavin Garcia 3-2 after two periods, but rallied to take a 5-3 lead, then pinned Garcia 38 seconds into the final period.

“I knew I could get off the bottom. I just had to keep moving,” Davis said. “Once I got to my feet, I knew I was better there. The cradle was just there, so I took it at the end.”

Howell was happy to see Davis get the pin, because he felt the freshman was wrestling better than the scoreboard indicated.

“It looked like he had a little bit of an edge,” the Smyrna coach said. “But sometimes you wrestle matches where the points don’t go your way, but you wrestle well. That’s kind of what was happening to him.”

Chase Archangelo kept it rolling for the Eagles with a tech fall at 145, and Nate Bryant (152) and Dakota Kerr (160) earned pins. Then Larsen Wilson scored a major decision at 170 and Hunter Moyer (182) and Tony Wuest (195) got decisive pins to push the Smyrna lead to 57-5.

Milford’s Anthony Diaz gave the home crowd something to cheer with a pin at 220, and the Buccaneers’ Bryan Wynes closed the night with a pin at 285. But that could only put a minor dent in the Eagles’ advantage.

“We came in kind of licking our wounds a little bit,” Parsley said. “Really out of respect for their team, I made sure that their studs had kids to wrestle. Some of my guys were JV guys, and they’re quality kids and hard workers, but certainly Smyrna was the class of the night.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.