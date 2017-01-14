Earl, Matthews, Davis advance in Eastern States Classic

John Jay High School wrestling coach Jamie Weaver said Randy Earl was focused and determined on Friday.

The proof was in the results, as he, Roy C. Ketcham’s Isaac Matthews and Beacon’s Kyle Davis reached the quarterfinals of the 15th annual Eastern States Classic at SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake.

“He looked amazing,” Weaver said of Earl. “He’s on a mission to win this. He really looked good.”

Of the 15 grapplers from the mid-Hudson Valley competing in the two-day event, Earl (126 pounds), Matthews (160) and Davis (195) were the only three to reach Saturday’s quarterfinals.

MORE: Region’s best wrestlers take shot at Eastern States Classic

In the round of 16, Earl defeated Jake DeWolf of Niagara Wheatfield, 7-0.

“He totally manhandled him,” Weaver said.

Matthews beat Noah Curreri of Eldred, Liberty and Sullivan West’s combined team, 7-5 in overtime, to reach the quarters. Ketcham coach Josh Shoemaker said Matthews was “elated” after his hand was raised.

“He came off the mat and said ‘I love you coach!’ I knew he wanted it,” Shoemaker said. “It’s a huge win, big confidence builder. He wrestled a match I knew he could wrestle.”

Davis defeated Lawrence Jenkins of Lake Shore, 13-4, to advance.

Arlington’s Chris Gresis (145) and Ulises Olmedo (120) reached the round of 32, but lost. Teammates Dennis Robin (99) and Jacquez Poole (285) made the round of 16 before losing.

Tristen Schiafo (152) of Red Hook reached the round of 16, but lost to Connor Melbourne of John Jay-Cross River.

Pawling’s Noah Fleischman (126) and Matt Kuhlmann (170) lost in the round of 64, while teammates Paul Bellucci (160) and Jack Wrobel (138) lost in the round of 32.

Tyler Ablis (120) of John Jay went as far as the round of 32, as did New Paltz’s Ben Cuppett (182) and Chris Massaro (126).

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports