Earl, Robin, Davis place at state wrestling tourney

Jamie Weaver said Randy Earl was still processing it.

The 195-pound senior wrestler from John Jay High School lost in the semifinals of the New York State tournament to Wantagh’s Justin Vines Saturday, at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Earl was called for a stall in the closing seconds of the match, and went on to take a 5-3 loss in overtime.

He did, however, place fifth in his weight class while Arlington’s Dennis Robin (99) and Beacon’s Kyle Davis (195) each placed fourth.

But Weaver wasn’t convinced Earl committed a penalty.

“I’m not trying to make excuses, but there was poor officiating in that match,” the John Jay coach said. “It is what it is, but he was able to gather his composure, place fifth and end his career with a win at states.”

Earl beat Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls, 7-3, for fifth place.

Robin, a freshman, lost to Brandon Nunez of John Bowne, 19-6, in the semifinals. Nunez went on to win the 99-pound title, while Robin defeated Wantagh’s Josiah Encarnacion to finish fourth. Robin was also the second-highest finisher among competitors from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Myles Griffin of Jamesville Dewitt placed third. Jamesville Dewitt competes in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Section 3. Terry Adams, the runner-up, is from Monsignor Farrell, which competes in the Catholic High School Athletic Association. John Bowne, Nunez’s school, is part of the Public High Schools Athletic League.

“The funny thing is, (Robin) was fourth but actually second,” Arlington coach Fred Perry explained. “He was fantastic. To have someone place that high in the states — I was ecstatic. I’m so proud of him.”

The state tournament marked the end of Perry’s coaching career, although he did say he plans on keeping an eye on the team following his retirement.

He added that this year’s state tournament “was a lot of fun.”

“I couldn’t have asked for anything else,” Perry said. “It was a fantastic weekend. Everyone wrestled really well. I’m so proud of the guys who made it this far.”

Davis, a senior, defeated Islip’s Greg Hodulick by pinfall in 3:55 to reach the third-place consolation match. He took an 11-5 loss to Sam Schuyler of King’s Park to place fourth.

