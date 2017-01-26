Early football signing period could quiet the chaos

A 72-hour, mid-December early football signing period could come next year, if college coaches have their way.

They’re hoping to have that proposal approved in April by the NCAA Division I Council.

It might end some of the final-week madness that recruits and recruiters go through before February.

Just in the Valley right now, there have been late recruiting pushes with players already committed.

Mesa Desert Ridge defensive end Jalen Harris, who committed to Arizona last August, is taking a recruiting trip to Notre Dame this weekend, according to his coach, Jeremy Hathcock. The All-Arizona player already visited Colorado and Illinois, along with UA, since the season ended in November.

Scottsdale Saguaro offensive lineman Sean Seawards committed to Boise State during his official recruiting trip last weekend. The next day, he received his first Pac-12 offer (UCLA).

Seawards said he will take a trip to UCLA this weekend, even though he still is committed to the Broncos.

“Until then, Boise State had been his best offer,” Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said.

Sometimes, college coaches are scrambling this time of year, usually because they didn’t land the recruit they wanted most, waiting and waiting and waiting.

“I think it’s good,” Hathcock said about an early signing period. “Knock it out. That way if a kid is not serious, ‘See ya, bye.’

“Colleges can move on and commit the next month and a half to another kid. I think a kid can be passed over or not commit to really feel the pressure. Unless you’re a freak, come on. What happened to the days when if ASU offered, it was, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m jumping on it. I’ve got my life set.’ ”

College coaches also were looking into a 72-hour, June signing period for football players who would be entering their senior year. But that never got any legs.

The last thing high school coaches want is what is now is hurting the lesser college bowls, where players are opting out of playing to save themselves for the NFL draft.

“When things like that happen, it’s time for me to exit,” Tucson Catalina Foothills coach Jeff Scurran wrote in a text. “These college guys foregoing bowl games is horrible.”

Glendale Deer Valley junior offensive lineman Joey Ramos, who was ranked last summer by azcentral sports as the state’s No. 1 2018 football prospect, picked up a recent offer from Arizona. He also has offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, California, Fordham, Central Florida and South Alabama.

“No coaches are pushing me to sign early,” he said. “I don’t really mind signing early, but I would like to keep my recruitment open.”

By waiting too long, scholarships that were there early disappear, because the colleges feel pressured to get positions filled and don’t want to risk waiting until the February signing day.

“I wish they wouldn’t offer kids until football season is over,” Chandler Hamilton coach Steve Belles said.

Mohns, who is anticipating 15 players in his senior class to sign with four-year colleges next Wednesday, feels the December early signing period would be much better than June.

“It’s important for kids to finish their high school careers and lay it out for their teammates,” Mohns said.

