East Carolina commit accounts for six TDs, blocks potential game-winning field goal - in a loss

One North Carolina quarterback did everything short of reveal a Superman “S” on his chest after his performance in last Thursday’s season opener.

Even in defeat.

Holton Ahlers, a top quarterback prospect who has committed to East Carolina, did just about all he could to ensure D.H. Conley (Greenville, N.C.) got the win in its season opener against Northeastern (Elizabeth City, N.C.). Not only did the lefthanded QB account for six touchdowns (five throwing, one running), he also blocked a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation!

Since someone asked for it earlier, here's #ECU QB commit Holton Ahlers blocking a potential game-winning field goal from Thursday. pic.twitter.com/r850EBg1wF — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) August 19, 2017

It was not enough, it turned out, as Northeastern took an early-season thriller in overtime, 55-49.

A three-star recruit and the No. 1 QB in North Carolina as well as the No. 19 dual-threat QB in the country, per the 247 Sports Composite, Ahlers ran for a 60-plus yard touchdown in the first quarter before eventually tossing for five TDs. A three-star prospect who committed to ECU in January, per ECU blog Hoist the Colours, Ahlers also played safety late in the game and made a few tackles to help force the field goal attempt.

Ahlers finished the night 17-for-32 for 353 yards (20.7 yards per completion) and ran seven times for 106 yards, bringing his total offensive yardage to 459.

Even though his team came up short, Ahlers proved he will be a force to be reckoned with in his senior campaign.