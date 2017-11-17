Georgia school under fire for pregame prayer responds with pregame prayer among players, students and fans

A Georgia high school football team which found itself in the crosshairs of the Freedom from Religion Foundation responded by expanding the number of people praying, not contracting it.

According to Fox News and Atlanta’s Fox 5 News, after East Coweta (Ga.) was reported for participating in pregame prayers led by coach John Small, the school’s football program responded by having players officially host the pregame prayer session … and invite all their classmates and fans to boot.

“Why we got selected I don’t know. But God has a bigger plan and we saw this plan go into action because our kids took a stance,” Small told the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends.

Perhaps the most critical aspect of the latest pregame prayer was that Small and his coaching staff were reportedly nowhere near the players who were technically leading the prayer. Their lack of involvement essentially ensures that the prayer session was legal.

Still, from a messaging standpoint the East Coweta student body clearly made a statement. So long as Small and the coaching staff stay away, the Freedom From Religion Foundation is probably perfectly willing to hear the statement loud and clear, too.