East downs rival West | Boys Rdp

GREEN BAY – King Green scored a career-high 17 points, as the Green Bay East boys basketball team beat crosstown rival Green Bay West 53-44 on Tuesday night.

Zack Crockett tallied 10 points for the Red Devils (2-7, 2-1 Bay Conference), while Jermyle Brantley had nine points and Antwon Price totaled seven.

For West (0-9, 0-3), JQuail Hanks dropped 15 points. Justin Kirk chipped in 10 points and Anthony King had six for the Wildcats.

G.B. West…30 14 – 44

G.B. East…29 24 – 53

G.B. WEST – Hanks 15, Dudley 1, Kirk 10, Graham 5, Carter 2, Jackson 5, King 6. 3-pt: Kirk 2, Jackson 1, Graham 1, Hanks 1. FT: 7-16. F: 20.

G.B. EAST – Price 7, Crockett 10, Farrell 5, Green 17, Brantley 9, Koltz 5. 3-pt: Green 2, Farrell 1, Koltz 1. FT: 17-27. F: 14.

Xavier 68,

West De Pere 59

DE PERE – The Phantoms could not keep pace in the second half, losing for the first time in Bay Conference play.

Tied 36-36 at halftime, Xavier (9-0, 3-0) outscored West De Pere 32-23 in the second-half.

Quinn Norton and Tyler Schwartz each tallied 14 points for the Phantoms (7-4, 2-1). Jake Karchinski and Taylor Rahn each added eight points.

Xavier…36 32 – 68

West De Pere…36 23 – 59

XAVIER – Egan 10, Plamann 22, Ferris 14, Christensen 5, DeYoung 8, Schlicht 9. 3-pt: Egan 2, Plamann 1, Ferris 2, Christensen 1, Schlicht 1. FT: 19-26. F: 13.

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schwartz 14, Kempen 3, Eisch 2, Rahn 8, Jindra 2, Kocken 6, Karchinski 8, Norton 14. 3-pt: Schwartz 1, Kempen 1, Rahn 2, Kocken 2. FT: 5-7. F: 19.

Shawano 68, Seymour 61 (OT)

SHAWANO – The Hawks went an impressive 27-of-34 from the foul line in the overtime Bay victory.

Austin Kohl scored 18 points while Kaden Richards hit three 3’s and scored 15 for Shawano (3-5, 2-1).

The Hawks’ Cole Nelson also scored 17 points while recording four assists.

The Thunder (3-5, 2-1) got a game-high 23 points from Nik Yaeger.

SEYMOUR – Murphy 11, VanDeHei 2, Cornell 6, Waller 2, N Yaeger 23, VandenHeuvel 3, Blake 8, C Yaeger 6. 3-pt: Murphy 3, N Yaeger 1, VandenHeuvel 1, Blake 2. FT: 12-17. F: 29.

SHAWANO – Richards 15, Mueller 5, Nelson 17, Hesse 6, Kohl 18, Maltbey 7. 3-pt: Richards 3, Mueller 1, Nelson 1, Kohl 2. FT: 27-34. F: 14.

Sheb. North 77,

G.B. Southwest 74

SHEBOYGAN – The Trojans fell just short after nearly rallying from a 17-point halftime deficit.

Will Pytleski scored 20 points and Cole Bouche had 18 for Southwest (5-3, 1-3), which trailed 45-28 at the break before storming back.

Lucas Stieber added 13 and Jason Simmons had12 for the Trojans. Ethan Cinealis scored 20 points and Zach Hasenstein had 17 for Sheboygan North (6-1, 3-10.

G.B. Southwest…28 46 – 74

Sheb. North…45 32 – 77

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 12, Stieber 13, Vang 3, Bouche 18, Landry 6, Pytleski 20, Howard 2. 3-pt: Stieber 2, Vang 1, Pytleski 2. FT: 7-15. F: 18. Fouled out: Stieber.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Winter 4, Seymour 9, Cinealis 20, Damkot 3, Hasenstein 17, Widder 14, Beaudoin 8, Lorge 2. 3-pt: Cinealis 2, Hasenstein 1, Wider 3. FT: 12-19. F: 16. Fouled out: Hasenstein.

Southern Door 79, Denmark 67

BRUSSELS – Sam Gerend and Nick LeCaptain combined for 45 points in the Eagles’ nonconference win.

LeCaptain led the way for Southern Door (7-1) with 23 points, while Gerend had 22.

Derik LeCaptain added 14 for the Eagles and Kyle Daoust had 11.

For Denmark (3-4), Blake Derricks and Brady Jens combined for 46 points. Derricks led all scorers with 24 points, and Jens dropped 22 for the Vikings.

Denmark…27 40 – 67

Southern Door…35 44 – 79

DENMARK – Derricks 24, Short 4, Jens 22, Suemnick 8, Sipiorski 9. 3-pt: Derricks 2, Jens 2. FT 9-13. F: 16.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 5, Gerend 22, N. LeCaptain 23, Daoust 11, Rockwell 4, D. LeCaptain. 3-pt: Gerend 3, N. LeCaptain 2. FT: 25-32. F: 12.

NEW Lutheran 76, Bonduel 66

BONDUEL – The Blazers used a 19-point performance from Sam Meerstein in the nonconference victory.

NEW Lutheran (4-5) also got 15 points from Will Laatsch and 13 from Matthew Sabel, including three 3’s.

Bryce Weier poured in 20 points with three 3’s while Parker Bohm added 19 for the Bears (1-8).

NEW Lutheran…41 35 – 76

Bonduel…29 37 – 66

NEW LUTHERAN – Voskamp 7, Be Reisler 6, Cantwell 2, Meerstein 19, Siudskinski 6, Laatsch 15, Br Reisler 6, Sabel 13, Kindt 2. 3-pt: Meerstein 2, Laatsch 1, Sabel 3. FT: 20-27. F: 18.

BONDUEL – Weier 20, Garside 10, Letter 2, Engel 6, Szoszorek 3, Bohm 19, Cairns 6. 3-pt: Weier 3, Garside 2, Bohm 1. FT: 12-17. F: 20.